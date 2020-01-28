UK allows Huawei 'limited role' in building 5G networks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK has decided to allow Huawei to continue to be used in its 5G networks. It will infuriate some in the US administration, which had warned London not to use more Chinese technology. There are restrictions implemented by the UK: Huawei won't be permitted to supply equipment to sensitive areas like infrastructure, nuclear and military sites. From London, Iolo ap Dafydd reports. For more on this, Gregory Evans joined us from Atlanta, Georgia. He is the director of Nationalcybersecurityuniversity.com, which is an online training platform. #Huawei #5G #SecurityRisk
January 28, 2020
