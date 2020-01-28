POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon parliament approves 2020 budget amid economic, social unrest | Money Talks
The Lebanese government says it has found a rescue plan to prevent a financial crisis from spiraling out of control. On Monday, the parliament approved a budget plan aimed at reducing the deficit and assuring its citizens about the fiscal health of the country. But anti-government protesters aren't convinced. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this story, we were joined by Sami Nader from Beirut. He's the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #Lebanon #Economy #FiscalPolicy
January 28, 2020
