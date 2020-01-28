POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Latest: Death toll surpasses 100, nearly 5,000 global infections
02:31
World
Coronavirus Latest: Death toll surpasses 100, nearly 5,000 global infections
The EU is evacuating at least 350 European citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak. Europe has activated a disaster-response mechanism at the request of France and more flights will be mobilised in the days ahead. Only people with no symptoms will be allowed to board the rescue flights. As Natasha Hussain reports, the death toll from the virus has risen to more than 100 and almost two thousand new cases have been confirmed, raising the total infected to at least 4,500.
January 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?