BizTech Share

Doubts raised over feasibility of President Trump's Middle East plan | Money Talks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the Trump administration's so-called Middle East peace plan as a conspiracy. US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan between Israelis and Palestinians, dubbed "the deal of the century" on Tuesday. Israel is hailing it as a victory, but Palestinians, who were not represented in negotiations, have been given few bargaining tools. From Washington, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. For more, we were joined by Omar Shaban in Ramallah. He is the founder and director of the Gaza-based independent think tank, Pal-Think for Strategic Studies. #PeacePlan #DonaldTrump #MiddleEast