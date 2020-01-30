State of Surveillance | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
We’re encouraged to tag our photos on social media and use our face to open our phones. Governments are scanning crowds to find suspected criminals and missing people, but also to surveil activists, protesters and ethnic minorities. Facial recognition is rapidly expanding, but will its unregulated use create a new technological wild west? Have we found the balance between privacy, human rights and safety? Guests: James Craig- Detroit Police Chief Kenneth Roth- Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Sharon Bradford Franklin, Policy Director at New America’s Open Technology Institute #BiggerThanFive
January 30, 2020
