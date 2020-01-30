POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Hezbollah Threatening the UK’s Security?
11:06
World
Is Hezbollah Threatening the UK’s Security?
The UK declared Hezbollah a terrorist group and now they’re freezing the organisation’s financial assets. Why is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson targeting the group now and will the ban create tensions with Iran? Guests: Jamal Ghosn Columnist at the Lebanese Newspaper 'Al Akhbar' Randa Slim Director, Conflict Resolution Program at the Middle East Institute Afzal Ashraf Expert on Terrorism and Global Security at Nottingham University
January 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?