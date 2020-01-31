POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK Freezes Hezbollah Assets | A New South African Movement?
26:00
World
UK Freezes Hezbollah Assets | A New South African Movement?
The UK declared Hezbollah a terrorist group and now they’re freezing the organisation’s financial assets. Why is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson targeting the group now and will the move hurt Hezbollah? Plus, we speak with the first black leader of South Africa's mostly white Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Maimane, about leaving the alliance after four and a half years at the helm and his vision of building what he sees as ‘one South Africa for all.’ Guests: Jamal Ghosn Columnist at the Lebanese Newspaper 'Al Akhbar' Randa Slim Director, Conflict Resolution Program at the Middle East Institute Afzal Ashraf Expert on Terrorism and Global Security at Nottingham University Mmusi Maimane Former South African Democratic Alliance Leader
January 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?