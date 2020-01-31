World Share

UK Freezes Hezbollah Assets | A New South African Movement?

The UK declared Hezbollah a terrorist group and now they’re freezing the organisation’s financial assets. Why is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson targeting the group now and will the move hurt Hezbollah? Plus, we speak with the first black leader of South Africa's mostly white Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Maimane, about leaving the alliance after four and a half years at the helm and his vision of building what he sees as ‘one South Africa for all.’ Guests: Jamal Ghosn Columnist at the Lebanese Newspaper 'Al Akhbar' Randa Slim Director, Conflict Resolution Program at the Middle East Institute Afzal Ashraf Expert on Terrorism and Global Security at Nottingham University Mmusi Maimane Former South African Democratic Alliance Leader