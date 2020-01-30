POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global economic costs mount as China's coronavirus spreads | Money Talks
Global economic costs mount as China's coronavirus spreads | Money Talks
Google is the latest global company to take action in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The tech giant is temporarily shutting all of its offices in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, joining other tech firms, including Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft that have taken similar action to protect their staff. Global efforts to contain the deadly virus haven't slowed its spread, with the death toll and the number of infections more than doubling just this week. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the global economic costs are already mounting. And Einar Tangen is a China political and economic affairs analyst in Beijing. He told us about the effect of the outbreak on China's reputation. #GlobalEconomic #China #CoronaVirus
January 30, 2020
