BizTech
Houthi ban on newly-printed riyals angers Yemenis | Money Talks
As Yemenis struggle to live a life amid the horrors of a five-year civil war, increasing division is only adding to the suffering. The war-torn country is now facing a potential currency crisis, after Houthis introduced a ban on freshly printed riyals. That means the salaries of many residents living in Houthi-controlled areas are effectively worthless. Sarah Balter explains. #Houthi Yemen #Riyal
January 30, 2020
