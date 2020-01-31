World Share

Resetting Turkey-Algeria Relations

Turkey has engaged in a renewed diplomatic push to shore up its relations with North Africa. Turkish President Erdogan visited Algeria as part of a larger tour where he met with newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. They discussed energy cooperation and new construction projects as well as the Libyan conflict next door, where both leaders oppose warlord Khalifa Haftar. We look at how both countries can move relations forward. Guests: Jalel Ouerghi Director of the Maghreb Centre for Research and Development Aylin Unver Noi Associate Professor at Istinye University