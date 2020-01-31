World Share

Turkey’s Renewed Push in North Africa | Flashpoints in the Aegean

Turkey has engaged in a renewed diplomatic push to shore up its relations with North Africa. Turkish President Erdogan met with newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss energy cooperation and the Libyan conflict next door, where both leaders oppose warlord Khalifa Haftar. We look at how both countries hope to move relations forward especially when it comes to trade and security. Plus, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has called on Greece to demilitarise 16 islands in the Aegean Sea, which Athens has already rejected. What’s causing the sudden spike in rhetoric? Guests: Jalel Ouerghi Director of the Maghreb Centre for Research and Development Aylin Unver Noi Associate Professor at Istinye University Dimitri Tsarouhas Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mehmet Celik Managing editor of the English-language Daily Sabah newspaper