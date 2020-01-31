British businesses face bumpy road after EU departure | Money Talks

BizTech Share

British businesses face bumpy road after EU departure

Brexit marks the end of the UK's 47-year membership of the EU. In the immediate aftermath, little will change. But the two sides still have to thrash-out a new trade deal before the end of the year. So, for British businesses, this is Brexit in name only.. and for the time being, the future remains uncertain. Natalie Powell reports. For more we spoke to Vicky Pryce. She's a Board Member at Centre for Economics and Business Research. We were also joined by Patrick Minford, Cardiff University Professor of Economics and former adviser to Margaret Thatcher. #UKbusinesses #TradeNegotiations #SingleMarket