US, Australia bar entry of foreigners travelling from China
02:27
World
US, Australia bar entry of foreigners travelling from China
The United States has declared the coronavirus a public health emergency. It's imposed travel restrictions on foreign nationals and will not allow anyone to enter the country if they've visited China in the past 14 days. The United States has declared the coronavirus a public health emergency. It's imposed travel restrictions on foreign nationals and will not allow anyone to enter the country if they've visited China in the past 14 days.
February 1, 2020
