World Share

Baftas 2020: First World War film '1917' dominates this year's awards

The World War One film 1917 - has dominated the British Film and Television Awards in London, otherwise known as the Baftas. The Sam Mendes-directed-blockbuster,, won Best Film and Best Director as well as a raft of other awards. Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern were the night's other big winners. But as Sarah Morice reports the film industry's diversity problem cast a shadow over the ceremony. #Baftas2020 #1917 #BestFilm