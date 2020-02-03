POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa’s power supplier Eskom forced to turn off the lights
03:10
World
South Africa’s power supplier Eskom forced to turn off the lights
Large parts of South Africa have experienced power cuts this weekend, as Eskom, the country's power supplier has been forced to turn off the lights. The utility says three of its power plants have to undergo maintenance and it has no emergency reserves. Ntshepeng Motema-Alexandra reports from Johannesburg on the power cuts that have become far too common. #SouthAfrica #Eskom #LoadShedding
February 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?