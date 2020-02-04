AirAsia executives step aside amid Airbus bribery probe | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
An Airbus corruption scandal is triggering investigations worldwide. The latest involves the hugely successful Malaysian budget carrier, AirAsia. Its top two executives have stepped aside for at least two months, following an inquiry by the UK's Serious Fraud Office into suspicious plane purchases by the airline. Prosecutors accuse Airbus of bribing officials as part of a global campaign that's been on-going for at least 15 years. For more on this, we spoke to aviation analyst, entrepreneur and President of Orville Aviation Group, Fabrizio Poli in Manchester. #CorruptionScandal #Airasia #Airbus
February 4, 2020
