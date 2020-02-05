POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
POVERTY: Are we on track to end it?
In 2015 world leaders committed to a sweeping set of targets to lift the poorest citizens into a decent life by 2030. At the start of the new decade - is the world on track to ending poverty? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Poverty #UN #Development
February 5, 2020
