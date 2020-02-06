World Share

US Senate aquits Trump of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been found not guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was cleared of wrong-doing by a majority of Senators. Republicans described the decision to impeach Trump as a 'colossal mistake' by the Democrats. But Democrats say the trial has been a cover-up of Trump's behavior. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #Impeachment #US #Trump