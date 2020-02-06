World Share

Bauhaus Movement

Germany's Bauhaus movement inspired modern design across the world from architecture to typography. Somehow though, there aren't many physical examples here in Turkey. Well, that hasn't stopped a new exhibition in Istanbul that explores new interpretations of the movement and its transnational impact. Showcase's Sena Arslan checked it out. Robin Schuldenfrei, Senior Lecturer in 20th Century Modernism 05:00 #Bauhaus #Design #BauhausMovement