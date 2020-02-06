POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bauhaus Movement
11:17
World
Bauhaus Movement
Germany's Bauhaus movement inspired modern design across the world from architecture to typography. Somehow though, there aren't many physical examples here in Turkey. Well, that hasn't stopped a new exhibition in Istanbul that explores new interpretations of the movement and its transnational impact. Showcase's Sena Arslan checked it out. Robin Schuldenfrei, Senior Lecturer in 20th Century Modernism 05:00 #Bauhaus #Design #BauhausMovement
February 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?