Death toll rises to at least 560 on mainland China

In China, an infant has tested positive for the coronavirus. The baby was born at a hospital in Wuhan on Sunday, and diagnosed 30 hours later. It's the youngest case of the deadly virus recorded so far. On Thursday, 73 people died on the Chinese mainland, taking the death toll above 560. At the same time another 10 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan have also tested positive for the virus. Philip Owira has more. #Coronavirus #China #HongKong