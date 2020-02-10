POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Mexico Mistreating Migrants?
Is Mexico Mistreating Migrants?
US President Trump threatened Mexico with import tariffs unless they stopped migrants heading to the US at the border with Guatemala. Mexico went from a nation with a free-flowing migration policy, to one now accused of abusing those looking for a better life, and with the US being Mexico's largest trading partner, can President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador afford to defy Trump? Guests: Jorge Castaneda Mexico’s Former Foreign Minister Jorge Abascal Jimenez Poverty Researcher at the Ibero-American University Alethia Fernandez de la Reguera Researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico
February 10, 2020
