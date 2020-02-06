POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'It's spreading faster than SARS' How far will the so-called 'Wuhan coronavirus' spread?
26:00
World
'It's spreading faster than SARS' How far will the so-called 'Wuhan coronavirus' spread?
Cities in lockdown, millions in quarantine and an ever growing number of infections and deaths. The Wuhan coronavirus has swept across the world and brought China to a stand still. Could Chinese authorities have done more to contain it? And just how deadly is the virus? Get the very latest on the spread of the virus here; https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
February 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?