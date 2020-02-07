POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Drugmakers race to develop coronavirus vaccine, treatments | Money Talks
02:49
BizTech
Drugmakers race to develop coronavirus vaccine, treatments | Money Talks
Pharma stocks have rallied on news of progress in developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The number of infections rises daily, mainly in China,. But the World Health Organization warns the reported breakthroughs aren't supported by hard evidence. And scientists say there's still a long way to go. At a press conference in Geneva, the World Health Organization outlined its response to the outbreak. #Vaccine #Coronavirus #BigPharma
February 7, 2020
