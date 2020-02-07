BizTech Share

China to halve tariffs on US goods worth $75B | Money Talks

Global equity markets are rallying after China announced it will slash tariffs on US goods worth 75 billion dollars. The move follows the signing of a 'phase one' trade deal between Beijing and Washington and it's expected to boost international trade. It's another sign the US and China are stepping back from their trade war that's damaged their economies and dented global growth. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the two sides still don't see eye to eye on many issues and resolving these differences could take much longer. For more on this, Stefan Legge joined us from Zurich. He's a lecturer at the University of Saint Gallen focusing on international trade and political economy. #USChina #TradeDeal #Tariffs