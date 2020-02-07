What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Ninety-year-old "chef of the poor" cooks for Rome's homeless

In Italy's capital Rome there are around 8 thousand homeless people. Half of them find temporary shelter overnight but the rest sleep on the streets. One man has made it his life's work to provide these people with food. 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo uses leftover food from the city's markets, earning him the nickname, 'The Chef of the Poor'. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Rome #ChefofthePoor #Italy