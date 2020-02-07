World Share

Idlib on the Brink | Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Too One-sided?

The Syrian regime is intensifying its assault on Idlib in northwestern Syria. Bashar al-Assad’s forces targeted Turkish positions in the area, killing eight Turkish military personnel. Turkey retaliated killing at least 76 regime soldiers, according to Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. How will this attack change the nature of the Syrian War? Plus, US President Donald Trump calls his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 'the deal of the century,’ but for most of the world, it’s nothing more than tacit US blessing for a one-sided land grab by Israel. Is Trump’s proposal flawed and has it only deepened the crisis? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Yakzan Shishakly Co-founder of the Maram Foundation Chloe Benoist News Editor at Middle East Eye Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian Activist