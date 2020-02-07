POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Syrian War Taking a Dangerous Turn?
10:17
World
The last bastion of opposition against Bashar al Assad is being pushed to the brink by an intensifying military assault. The Syrian regime's attempt to conquer Idlib province by force has also led to the death of several Turkish military personnel, who were stationed in a de-escalation zone. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the attack is the beginning of a new period, and warned that the Syrian regime must withdraw to a previous ceasefire line, or face the consequences. Will the war in Syria enter a new dangerous chapter? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Yakzan Shishakly Co-founder of the Maram Foundation
February 7, 2020
