POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ireland goes to polls to elect new government amid a Sinn Fein surge
02:07
World
Ireland goes to polls to elect new government amid a Sinn Fein surge
The Irish go to the polls on Saturday to elect a new government. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar pulled the plug on his minority government in January over a growing housing crisis and the decline of the country's health system. His party Fine Gael and the main opposition Fianna Fail are facing pressure in the polls from the Sinn Fein party. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #IrelandElection #LeoVaradkar #SinnFein
February 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?