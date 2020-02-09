POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Separatists in Cameroon threaten to disrupt the elections, calling it illegal
02:06
World
Separatists in Cameroon threaten to disrupt the elections, calling it illegal
Voters in Cameroon head to the polls to cast their ballots in long-delayed parliamentary and municipal elections. But armed separatists in the English-speaking parts of the country have threatened to disrupt the process in some regions, raising questions about safety. Journalist Arison Tamfu travelled to the conflict zone of Buea to report on the tense atmosphere ahead of the polls. #CameroonElections #Seperatists #AnglophoneAfrica
February 9, 2020
