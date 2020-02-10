POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DIGITAL TAX DODGE: Will tech giants pay up?
DIGITAL TAX DODGE: Will tech giants pay up?
They are some of the world’s biggest companies - with profits to match. And the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon and others are avoiding billions in taxes by exploiting legal loopholes around the world. But a battle is brewing. How do you make the tech giants pay their fair share? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #tax #techgiants #taxavoidance
February 10, 2020
