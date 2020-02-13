POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Would New Terror Law Make Britain Safer?
26:00
World
Would New Terror Law Make Britain Safer?
After two attacks in two months, both by men convicted on terror charges, Britain wants to introduce a new law ending the early release of extremists. Critics claim the proposed bill may not even be legal, and even if it passes through parliament, will it make the country any safer? Guests: Ajmal Masroor Member of the Muslim Council of Britain Charles Shoebridge Security Analyst and Former UK Counter Terrorism Officer Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank, The Bow Group Kartik Raj Counterterrorism Researcher at Human Rights Watch
February 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?