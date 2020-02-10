US government proposes $4.8T budget | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump's administration has proposed a 4.8-trillion- dollar budget for 2021. He wants to slash spending on social safety programmes like Medicaid, food stamps and children's health insurance, while pouring more money into the military. That could pit him against the Democrat- controlled Congress, which is still bruising from its failed bid to remove Trump from power. But the budget could even alienate members of his own party, as Mobin Nasir reports. #USbudget #USCongress #DonaldTrump
February 10, 2020
