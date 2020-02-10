World Share

Virus has killed more than 900 people mostly in China

China says 97 people have died from coronavirus on Sunday - making it the deadliest day since the outbreak began. The new fatalities brought the death toll on the mainland to 908, most of them in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. Millions of people were expected to return to work on Monday after the extended New Year holiday. But as Liz Maddock reports, most aren't taking the risk. #coronavirus #chinaholiday #chinesenewyear