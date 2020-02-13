POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did Iraqi Cleric Muqtada al Sadr Betray Anti-Government Protesters?
26:00
World
Did Iraqi Cleric Muqtada al Sadr Betray Anti-Government Protesters?
Iraq’s most powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr has always managed to deftly move among the many tribes, parties and militias in Iraq, shifting allegiances with a kind of regular unpredictability. But as protests rage on the streets of Baghdad, al Sadr pulled his support for the movement. So, will his move embolden demonstrators or weaken their ranks? Guests: Raid Jahid Fahmi Former Iraqi Minister of Science and Technology Ahmed Rushdi President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation Douglas Ollivant Senior Vice President of Mantid International Ali Mamouri Lecturer on Political Science at the University of Sydney
February 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?