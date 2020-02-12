POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Citizen's exhibition highlights atrocities
TRT World Citizen's exhibition highlights atrocities
In war and conflict, women often pay the highest price. They face systematic violence and oppression which can have life long consequences. To highlight the threats women face and the role they play in the peacebuilding process, TRT World Citizen has launched the Women of War campaign, part of which is an exhibition at the United Nations in New York. Sally Ayhan has the story. #WomenofWar #UN #TRTWorld
February 12, 2020
