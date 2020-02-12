World Share

Ukraine war: Is there a path to peace?

Ukraine’s long war with Russia drags on and its relations with the US have been strained - thanks to THAT / [a now infamous] phone call with President Trump. Last year’s peace talks on the war in east Ukraine made modest progress. So is there a realistic path to peace? Guests: Peter Zalmayev, (Kyiv) Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative Andrij Dobriansky, (New York) Director of Communications Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Professor Andrew Wilson UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies Professor John Berryman Lecturer, Birkbeck University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Russia #Ukraine #War