US Fed Chair says government should cut spending | Money Talks
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank may not be as effective in mitigating the next economic slowdown because of low interest rates and mounting government deficits. Testifying at the semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, he said the government should reduce spending so it has ample resources at hand when the economy needs a boost. Powell also said there are no signs of a looming recession, but he added that the Coronavirus outbreak in China will likely impact the US economy. #USeconomy #USfederalchairperson #JeromePowell
February 12, 2020
