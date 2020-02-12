BizTech Share

Argentina seeks another IMF bailout as debts mount | Money Talks

Argentina's economy is buckling under mounting debt. On Friday, it narrowly avoided defaulting on some of its loans. The country now desperately needs to restructure $100 billion in debt. Officials from the International Monetary Fund are arriving in Buenos Aires on Wednesday but convincing them to lend more money will be an uphill battle. The country already owes the Fund more than $57 billion. And with citizens already suffering from food and fuel shortages, implementing more austerity measures will be a hard sell for the government. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Latin America analyst, Colin Harding joined us live from Manchester. #ArgentinaEconomy #IMF #Austerity