POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Erdogan: Turkey won’t be a spectator to situation in Idlib
02:44
World
Turkish President Erdogan: Turkey won’t be a spectator to situation in Idlib
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the Syrian regime, Russian forces and Iranian militias of a ‘massacre’ in Syria’s Idlib province. He also promised regime fighters will be pushed back from Turkish observation posts by the end of the month. Syria’s seen an escalation in violence in recent days, which may pull Turkey into an all-out confrontation with the regime. Turkish and Russian delegations are set to meet soon for talks about northwestern Syria. In the last week, 14 Turkish troops were killed in regime attacks. IoIo Ap-Daffyd reports. #turkeysyria #Erdogan #idlib
February 12, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?