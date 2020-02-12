World Share

Turkish President Erdogan: Turkey won’t be a spectator to situation in Idlib

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the Syrian regime, Russian forces and Iranian militias of a ‘massacre’ in Syria’s Idlib province. He also promised regime fighters will be pushed back from Turkish observation posts by the end of the month. Syria’s seen an escalation in violence in recent days, which may pull Turkey into an all-out confrontation with the regime. Turkish and Russian delegations are set to meet soon for talks about northwestern Syria. In the last week, 14 Turkish troops were killed in regime attacks. IoIo Ap-Daffyd reports. #turkeysyria #Erdogan #idlib