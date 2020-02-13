World Share

Recycling: A waste of time?

We won’t be the world’s dumping ground. That was the message from Malaysia as it sent tonnes of plastic back to western countries recently. Has recycling been exposed as a waste of time? #recycling #waste #environment Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.