February 14, 2020
02:15
02:15
Erdogan on official visit to Pakistan for trade, military ties | Money Talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Pakistan for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic ties. It's his second visit to Pakistan since becoming president in 2014. He's meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two are expected to discuss trade and military relations. For more on the trip and its aims, Ali Mustafa sent us this report from Islamabad. #MilitaryTies #TradeTalks #Erdogan
