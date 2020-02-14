Mobile World Congress cancelled on coronavirus worries | Money Talks

BizTech Share

The world's largest mobile phone showcase has been cancelled over Coronavirus concerns. The Mobile World Congress was due to begin in Barcelona later this month. Sony, Amazon, Vodaphone, and Facebook, are among the high-profile exhibitors to have pulled out of the annual event. And as Sibel Karkus reports, it's not only a blow to the business world, but also the local economy. For more on the economic impact of coronavirus – we were joined by Adam Vettese - an analyst at investment platform e-Toro. #MobileWorldCongress #Coronavirus #Amazon