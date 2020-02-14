February 14, 2020
02:43
02:43
More Videos
Brands use art installations to target UK consumers
People around the world are increasingly looking for fun, interesting and Instagram-worthy experiences, thanks to the role of influencers. In many cases, people would prefer paying for experiences rather than possessions. Alanna Petroff explains how retailers are trying to harness this desire to strengthen their brands and - ultimately - sell more of their products. #UK #ExperientialEvents #Tourism
More Videos