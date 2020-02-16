POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese official says controls starting to have an impact
Chinese official says controls starting to have an impact
Turning to the coronavirus outbreak, and Taiwan has reported its first fatality with a taxi driver dying from the virus. His death comes as China imposes more restrictions on people in Hubei province - the epicentre of the outbreak. Authorities have banned the use of private cars, and residents have been told to leave their homes only in emergencies. The new measures are being imposed despite China announcing there has been a drop in new cases. Yashini Padayachee has more. #Coronavirus #China #Epidemics
February 16, 2020
