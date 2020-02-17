POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nearly 1M who've fled from Idlib and Aleppo are now living in makeshift camps
02:15
World
Nearly 1M who've fled from Idlib and Aleppo are now living in makeshift camps
The UN says nearly one million people have fled southern Idlib and rural Aleppo since December. Most of them now live in makeshift camps. With no end in sight to regime shelling, more people are arriving near the Turkish border every day. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has met with several families who've fled Aleppo and are now forced to live on the side of the road. #Aleppo #Idlib #SyrianRefugees
February 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?