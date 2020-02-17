Is Bashir Headed to The Hague?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Omar al Bashir was known as the 'Butcher of Darfur,’ but his calculated campaigns of terror spread well beyond there. For thirty years, Bashir and his Janjaweed militia unleashed uncountable and unspeakable atrocities resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions. In 2009, he became the first sitting president to be charged with war crimes but only now, a decade later, could Bashir actually face those charges. So, will the deposed president face justice? Guests: Elkhatim Elmahdi TRT Arabi Executive Producer Abobaker Adam Lawyer and Political Commentator Maddy Crowther Co-Executive Director at Waging Peace
February 17, 2020
