Coronavirus Outbreak: US govt evacuates citizens from ship quarantined off Japan

Hundreds of Americans have arrived home after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan as authorities in Beijing announce a new rise in coronavirus fatalities. More than 71-thousand people have been affected by the virus globally - and more than 17-hundred people have died. The majority of those fatalities have occurred in China. But five deaths have been reported in the Philippines, France, Japan and Taiwan. Shamim Chowdhury has the latest.