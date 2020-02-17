POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK seeking Canada-style trade deal with EU | Money Talks
UK seeking Canada-style trade deal with EU | Money Talks
The UK has set out its terms for a trade deal with the European Union, just two weeks after leaving the bloc. Britain is still observing EU trade rules until a one-year transition period ends. Before that happens, it wants to reach a trade deal similar to the ones the EU struck with South Korea, Japan and Canada. Speaking at a security conference in Germany, French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drain said negotiations would be brutal. For more on this, political analyst Pieter Cleppe spoke to us from Brussels. He is the head of London-based think-tank Open Europe's Brussels office. #TradeDeal #Brexit #EU
February 17, 2020
