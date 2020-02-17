BizTech Share

US diabetes patients battle inflated insulin prices | Money Talks

In the US, the price of insulin for diabetes patients is increasing. On average, an American with type one diabetes pays nearly six-thousand dollars a year. To get by, some patients are putting their health at risk by rationing the lifesaving medicine. Others are crossing the border to buy it for a fraction of the price. And as outrage over the cost of prescription drugs increases, the political game to fix it in time for the November election has begun. Sally Ayhan reports. #Diabetes #UShealthcare #Insulin