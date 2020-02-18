World Share

Tyson Fury opens up about his mental health, Caroline Flack and Deontay Wilder

The Fight we have all been waiting for is almost upon us! Many are calling it the biggest heavyweight clash since Muhammed Ali fought Joe Frazier in 1971. Tyson Fury takes on WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both men are undefeated and their first match ended in a controversial draw. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos sat down with Tyson Fury to talk about his road to the top, mental health issues and of course, the power behind Deontay Wilder.